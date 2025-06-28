Left Menu

Diplomatic Outreach: India's Response to Operation Sindoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted India's diplomatic efforts post-Operation Sindoor, emphasizing restraint and responsibility while warning of potential future responses to provocations. Tharoor called for political commitment to constitutional values on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, stressing the importance of international understanding of India's stance against terrorism.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, speaking at a recent discussion, underscored India's diplomatic efforts following Operation Sindoor. He stressed that India communicated a clear intention to respond decisively to any further provocations while maintaining a stance of restraint and responsibility.

Addressing the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Tharoor urged politicians to focus on recommitting to the Constitution and the foundational values of India's democracy instead of engaging in political point-scoring.

Tharoor's delegation to five countries was part of India's broader initiative to reinforce international understanding of its anti-terrorism stance, further highlighting diplomatic relations with longstanding allies like Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

