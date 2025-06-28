Congress Criticizes BJP Over Delayed OBC Reservation Implementation in Madhya Pradesh

On Saturday, the Congress party sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh for its delay in implementing a 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Despite legislation passing and court clearances, the BJP has yet to enact the reservation. The Congress is pressing for immediate action.

At a press conference held at the AICC headquarters, senior party leaders including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Madhya Pradesh Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary, accused the BJP of harboring an anti-reservation bias. They argue that this delay is harming OBCs, pointing to Congress's historical efforts to raise OBC reservation to 27% over the years.

Chaudhary highlighted that, after legal battles and legislative work by the Congress to secure this reservation, the BJP remains unresponsive even after the Supreme Court upheld the decision. The party pledges to continue its fight both through the courts and by rallying public support to hold the BJP accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)