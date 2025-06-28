Left Menu

Congress Criticizes BJP Over Delayed OBC Reservation Implementation in Madhya Pradesh

Congress has criticized the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for delaying the implementation of a 27% reservation for OBCs despite court clearances. Congress leaders allege that the delay exposes the BJP's anti-reservation stance and promise to fight both legally and publicly for the OBC community's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:06 IST
Congress Criticizes BJP Over Delayed OBC Reservation Implementation in Madhya Pradesh
Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo Credit: X/@INCIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the Congress party sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh for its delay in implementing a 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Despite legislation passing and court clearances, the BJP has yet to enact the reservation. The Congress is pressing for immediate action.

At a press conference held at the AICC headquarters, senior party leaders including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Madhya Pradesh Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary, accused the BJP of harboring an anti-reservation bias. They argue that this delay is harming OBCs, pointing to Congress's historical efforts to raise OBC reservation to 27% over the years.

Chaudhary highlighted that, after legal battles and legislative work by the Congress to secure this reservation, the BJP remains unresponsive even after the Supreme Court upheld the decision. The party pledges to continue its fight both through the courts and by rallying public support to hold the BJP accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025