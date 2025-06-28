Sanjeev Arora Takes Oath as MLA: Winning Ludhiana West

Sanjeev Arora, who recently clinched victory in the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, formally assumed office in a ceremony administered by Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. The bypoll victory saw Arora defeating Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu by 10,637 votes.

The electoral contest was necessitated after the death of the preceding MLA, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, representing AAP. With a total of 35,179 votes secured, Arora's win was a significant achievement against prominent contenders from Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal.

During his swearing-in, attended by key AAP figures including Manish Sisodia and Aman Arora, Arora pledged his commitment to serving his constituency. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed confidence in Arora's capabilities to rejuvenate 'Rangla Punjab'.