Sanjeev Arora Takes Oath as MLA: Winning Ludhiana West
Sanjeev Arora, the newly-elected MLA from Ludhiana West, took the oath of office. Elected by a significant margin, he aims to serve his constituency with dedication. The bypoll followed the passing of previous MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, and AAP leaders attended the ceremony, underscoring the party's unified front.
- Country:
- India
Sanjeev Arora, who recently clinched victory in the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, formally assumed office in a ceremony administered by Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. The bypoll victory saw Arora defeating Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu by 10,637 votes.
The electoral contest was necessitated after the death of the preceding MLA, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, representing AAP. With a total of 35,179 votes secured, Arora's win was a significant achievement against prominent contenders from Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal.
During his swearing-in, attended by key AAP figures including Manish Sisodia and Aman Arora, Arora pledged his commitment to serving his constituency. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed confidence in Arora's capabilities to rejuvenate 'Rangla Punjab'.
ALSO READ
Funding Fallout: MCD's Financial Turmoil Amid AAP-BJP Tensions
Delhi Under Darkness: AAP Criticizes BJP's Governance
Punjab Politics Heats Up: BJP's Jakhar Challenges AAP on Corruption and Drug Fight
Bihar on Brink of Change: Prashant Kishor and Chirag Paswan Gear Up for Assembly Elections
Akhilesh Yadav Asserts INDIA Bloc Unity, Eyes UP Assembly Elections