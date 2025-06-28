Left Menu

Sanjeev Arora Takes Oath as MLA: Winning Ludhiana West

Sanjeev Arora, the newly-elected MLA from Ludhiana West, took the oath of office. Elected by a significant margin, he aims to serve his constituency with dedication. The bypoll followed the passing of previous MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, and AAP leaders attended the ceremony, underscoring the party's unified front.

Updated: 28-06-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:02 IST
Sanjeev Arora, who recently clinched victory in the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, formally assumed office in a ceremony administered by Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. The bypoll victory saw Arora defeating Congress's Bharat Bhushan Ashu by 10,637 votes.

The electoral contest was necessitated after the death of the preceding MLA, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, representing AAP. With a total of 35,179 votes secured, Arora's win was a significant achievement against prominent contenders from Congress, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal.

During his swearing-in, attended by key AAP figures including Manish Sisodia and Aman Arora, Arora pledged his commitment to serving his constituency. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed confidence in Arora's capabilities to rejuvenate 'Rangla Punjab'.

