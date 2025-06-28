Hungary's Pride March: A Stand for Freedom Amid Government Restrictions

Tens of thousands of protesters filled the streets of Budapest on Saturday, turning a banned LGBTQ+ rights rally into a massive anti-government demonstration, one of the largest displays of opposition against Prime Minister Viktor Orban in recent years.

The diverse crowd marched through the capital, waving rainbow flags and carrying signs that criticized Orban and advocated for equality. Organizers and attendees, including students and families, expressed their determination to stand against the government's restrictive policies on LGBTQ+ rights.

Though the government attempted to thwart the march by invoking child protection laws, the event gained support from international entities, including the European Commission, highlighting Orban's continuing controversial stance ahead of upcoming national elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)