G7 Nations and U.S. Reach Agreement on Tax Exemptions

The United States and the G7 have agreed on a proposal exempting U.S. companies from some global tax provisions. This decision results in the scrapping of Section 899 from Trump's tax bill. The agreement offers businesses stability and addresses concerns over aggressive tax planning and avoidance.

Updated: 28-06-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:44 IST
In a bid to stabilize the international tax system, the United States and the Group of Seven nations have reached an agreement to exempt U.S. companies from certain global tax components. This proposal was highlighted in a G7 statement issued on Saturday.

The landmark decision involves creating a 'side-by-side' system, coinciding with the U.S. administration's move to eliminate Section 899 from President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill. The removal of this section means UK businesses avoid potential tax hikes, providing them with greater certainty and stability.

Finance minister Rachel Reeves acknowledged the significant relief today's agreement brings to businesses previously concerned about hefty taxes due to Section 899. The G7 is keen to continue discussions to find a universally acceptable and implementable solution to tackle aggressive tax planning and avoidance.

