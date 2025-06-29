Left Menu

Elon Musk Slams Trump's Senate Tax Bill

Elon Musk criticized President Trump's latest Senate tax and spending bill, calling it destructive. He argues it will harm America's future by benefiting outdated industries while damaging emerging ones, risking job losses and strategic interests.

Updated: 29-06-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 01:47 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, has voiced strong criticism against the latest version of President Donald Trump's tax and spending legislation, which was unveiled by the U.S. Senate. Musk described the bill as "utterly insane and destructive," highlighting his concerns over its potential impacts.

Musk further warned that the draft bill could lead to the destruction of millions of jobs across America. He expressed fears that it would cause significant strategic damage to the country if enacted.

According to Musk, the legislation favors outdated industries by providing them with handouts, while it jeopardizes the growth and sustainability of future-oriented sectors. His comments come shortly after resolving a feud related to the bill's opposition.

