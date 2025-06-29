Tensions Flare in Serbia: Clashes and Calls for Change Amid Political Turmoil
In Serbia, tensions surged as police clashed with anti-government protesters demanding snap elections and the end of President Aleksandar Vucic's 12-year rule. Vucic, facing accusations of ties to organized crime and media suppression, denied any wrongdoing. Protests, sparked by a tragedy last November, continue to challenge his leadership.
Serbian authorities clashed with anti-government demonstrators on Saturday, intensifying the ongoing unrest against President Aleksandar Vucic's 12-year leadership. The protesters are pushing for expedited elections and accuse Vucic of political corruption and media control. Tensions peaked around government precincts, prompting police to use pepper spray to disperse dissenters.
As protesters chanted "Keep the shields down," urging police restraint, Vucic continued to deny accusations of malpractice. His assertion that foreign entities fuel the unrest contradicts the activists' claims of domestic grievances. Despite protests spreading nationwide, including shutting down universities, the president has resisted calls for snap elections.
In a statement, Vucic expressed determination to maintain order, warning against violence. The protests began following a fatal incident at Novi Sad's railway station, which opponents attribute to governmental corruption. On the anniversary of the Battle of Kosovo, the demonstrations underscore Serbia's deep-seated socio-political discontent.
