U.S. Senate Republicans Push Landmark Tax Cut Bill Amid Controversy

U.S. Senate Republicans are preparing to vote on President Donald Trump's major tax-cut and spending bill this Saturday, having incorporated changes to address funding concerns for rural hospitals and the deductibility of state taxes.

Despite opposition from Democrats, who argue the bill favors the wealthy at the expense of social programs, Republican leaders are optimistic about clearing the first procedural hurdle. The 940-page megabill intends to extend the 2017 tax cuts, cut other taxes, and increase spending on military and border security.

Critics warn the bill could add up to $4 trillion to the national debt. Elon Musk labeled the bill "utterly insane," fearing job losses and strategic harm. The Senate's narrow Republican majority seeks minimal defections to advance the bill, ultimately requiring House approval before reaching Trump's desk.

(With inputs from agencies.)