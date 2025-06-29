Left Menu

U.S. Senate Republicans Push Landmark Tax Cut Bill Amid Controversy

U.S. Senate Republicans plan a crucial vote on President Trump's tax-cut bill after revising it to address concerns about rural hospitals. While the bill aims to extend 2017 tax cuts and boost military spending, it has faced criticism for increasing national debt and favoring the wealthy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 02:21 IST
U.S. Senate Republicans Push Landmark Tax Cut Bill Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Senate Republicans are preparing to vote on President Donald Trump's major tax-cut and spending bill this Saturday, having incorporated changes to address funding concerns for rural hospitals and the deductibility of state taxes.

Despite opposition from Democrats, who argue the bill favors the wealthy at the expense of social programs, Republican leaders are optimistic about clearing the first procedural hurdle. The 940-page megabill intends to extend the 2017 tax cuts, cut other taxes, and increase spending on military and border security.

Critics warn the bill could add up to $4 trillion to the national debt. Elon Musk labeled the bill "utterly insane," fearing job losses and strategic harm. The Senate's narrow Republican majority seeks minimal defections to advance the bill, ultimately requiring House approval before reaching Trump's desk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025