Trump's Reaction to Netanyahu's Trial Sparks U.S.-Israel Tension

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Israeli prosecutors over the corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asserting that Washington's substantial financial aid to Israel should influence the legal proceedings. The trial, stemming from Netanyahu's 2019 indictment, involves serious charges including bribery, all of which Netanyahu denies.

Trump took to Truth Social to declare that the judicial process threatens Netanyahu's ability to negotiate peace with Palestinian militants Hamas and Iran. He emphasized U.S. contributions to Israel's defense and demanded an end to what he termed as an 'out-of-control' prosecution.

The situation adds tension to ongoing efforts to resolve conflict in Gaza. Trump has indicated that negotiations for a ceasefire with Hamas are progressing, though challenges remain, particularly regarding disarmament and the broader implications of U.S. and Israeli actions in the region.

