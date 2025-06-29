Left Menu

Bangladesh's Upcoming General Elections Promised to be Historic

Bangladesh is gearing up for what is promised to be its most credible and peaceful general elections in history, scheduled for April next year. The interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, is committed to ensuring free and fair polls following the mass uprising that toppled the previous regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 29-06-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 09:07 IST
Bangladesh's Upcoming General Elections Promised to be Historic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant political development, Bangladesh's upcoming general elections are being championed as the most credible and peaceful in the nation's history. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' administration has taken exhaustive measures to ensure the integrity of the polls scheduled for April next year.

During a recent press briefing in Khulna city, Yunus' aide, Shafiqul Alam, underscored the interim government's commitment to restoring democracy, a movement sparked by the previous year's mass uprising against Sheikh Hasina's regime. Alam emphasized the peaceful, festive nature anticipated for the elections.

Coinciding with efforts to hold fair elections, a newly-formed committee will investigate alleged electoral irregularities from previous years, gathering evidence and recommendations to uphold democratic processes. This scrutiny includes past allegations of manipulation by the former Awami League government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025