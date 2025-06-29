Owaisi Challenges Election Commission Over Bihar's Intensive Roll Revision

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has formally contested the Election Commission's order for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, a state preparing for upcoming assembly elections. Owaisi expressed concerns about voter disenfranchisement resulting from this revision.

While the SIR aims to update the voter list by addressing problems such as urbanization, migration, and unauthorized immigrant inclusion, Owaisi argues that the issues have been addressed by prior revisions. He highlighted historical precedents where earlier revisions allowed ample time for legal corrections.

Owaisi has requested an in-person hearing to discuss his party's objections and accused the Commission of introducing NRC-like demands in Bihar that risk border disenfranchisement. He highlighted the plight of impoverished regions unable to meet these proof requirements.

