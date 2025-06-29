Left Menu

Maharashtra Opposition Boycotts High Tea Citing Rampant Corruption, Unpopular Policies

Opposition parties in Maharashtra have announced a boycott of the state government's traditional high tea event ahead of the legislature's Monsoon Session. They cite reasons such as rampant corruption, unpopular policies, misuse of funds, and the imposition of a third language in schools as the cause.

29-06-2025
Maharashtra's opposition has declared a boycott of the government's traditional high tea event on the eve of the Monsoon Session, citing corruption, policy failures, and misuse of funds. Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve described the government as 'dishonest' and led calls for protest.

Former minister Aaditya Thackeray criticized the government for corruption in school admissions and accused the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation of unjustly fining motorists on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Additionally, he raised concerns about potential land deal irregularities involving a Shiv Sena MP.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar condemned the ruling coalition for internal conflicts and resource misappropriation, pointing to inflated infrastructure project costs as further evidence of fiscal mismanagement. The boycott underscores brewing discontent over governance in Maharashtra.

