Political Tensions Flare: Shiv Sena's Bold Claims Against Narayan Rane
Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale alleged that BJP MP and former CM Narayan Rane's ascent was marked by criminal activities. Nitesh Rane, defending his father, refuted these claims, asserting Narayan Rane's untainted record. The statements have sparked potential political tensions between Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
In a heated political exchange, Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale has accused BJP MP and former Chief Minister Narayan Rane of rising to power through controversial means, including criminal charges and imprisonment.
Nitesh Rane, defending his father, asserted that Narayan Rane has never had a murder case against him and expressed intent to clarify these allegations. This discourse comes amidst an intricate political landscape where alliances are being scrutinized.
As the political climate in Maharashtra remains tense, the ruling alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP faces potential friction. Analysts suggest that these recent remarks could evolve into a broader political confrontation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
