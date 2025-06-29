Hong Kong's League of Social Democrats Disbands Amid Political Pressure
The League of Social Democrats, a pro-democracy group in Hong Kong, has decided to disband due to political pressure from national security laws. The group's closure marks the end of formal pro-democracy opposition in the city, following similar moves by other parties in recent years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:12 IST
The League of Social Democrats (LSD) in Hong Kong announced Sunday it will disband due to sustained political pressure, succumbing to a five-year national security crackdown.
As the last active pro-democracy group in the China-ruled city, the LSD's dissolution signifies the collapse of formal opposition in recent years.
Founded in 2006, the group was known for its radical protest tactics but decided to cease activity following intensified repression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippines and Japan Strengthen Ties with Joint Drills Amid South China Sea Tensions
EU-China Dialogue Highlights Tibetan Human Rights Concerns
Lupin and Sino Universal Forge Partnership for COPD Treatment Breakthrough in China
Rising Tensions: Joint Philippine-Japan Drill Amid Chinese Patrols in South China Sea
Nuclear Build-Up: India and Pakistan in a Modern Arms Race, China Accelerates Its Nuclear Expansion