Hong Kong's League of Social Democrats Disbands Amid Political Pressure

The League of Social Democrats (LSD) in Hong Kong announced Sunday it will disband due to sustained political pressure, succumbing to a five-year national security crackdown.

As the last active pro-democracy group in the China-ruled city, the LSD's dissolution signifies the collapse of formal opposition in recent years.

Founded in 2006, the group was known for its radical protest tactics but decided to cease activity following intensified repression.

