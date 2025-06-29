Left Menu

Hong Kong's League of Social Democrats Disbands Amid Political Pressure

The League of Social Democrats, a pro-democracy group in Hong Kong, has decided to disband due to political pressure from national security laws. The group's closure marks the end of formal pro-democracy opposition in the city, following similar moves by other parties in recent years.

Hong Kong's League of Social Democrats Disbands Amid Political Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The League of Social Democrats (LSD) in Hong Kong announced Sunday it will disband due to sustained political pressure, succumbing to a five-year national security crackdown.

As the last active pro-democracy group in the China-ruled city, the LSD's dissolution signifies the collapse of formal opposition in recent years.

Founded in 2006, the group was known for its radical protest tactics but decided to cease activity following intensified repression.

