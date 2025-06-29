Left Menu

End of an Era: Hong Kong's League of Social Democrats Disbands Amid Political Pressure

The League of Social Democrats, Hong Kong's last pro-democracy party, has disbanded due to intense political pressure, marking another blow to the city's diminishing opposition. Established in 2006, the party was known for its activist tactics and advocacy for the underprivileged. Recent years saw its activists jailed, and dwindling influence.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The League of Social Democrats, a prominent pro-democracy political force in Hong Kong, has announced its disbandment following intense political pressure. This marks another victim in the ongoing crackdown on dissent in the city, which has seen numerous activists prosecuted under a national security law since 2020.

Formed in 2006, the League was known for its vigorous advocacy tactics on behalf of underprivileged residents. Its chairperson, Chan Po-ying, cited careful deliberation and acknowledged the decision was heartbreaking but necessary for the safety of its members. The party's disbandment highlights the restrictive political climate increasingly gripping the former British colony.

Despite shrinking freedoms, league members continued small protests, though some faced arrests and fines. The broader shutdown of opposition groups raises concerns over the erosion of rights initially guaranteed during Hong Kong's handover to Chinese rule in 1997. The Chinese government maintains that strict measures ensure stability for the city.

