Struggle to Hoist: BJP's Fight Against DMK in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu BJP, under the leadership of Nainar Nagenthran, has accused the state's DMK regime of operating undemocratically. Nagenthran, the state BJP President, highlighted the challenges faced in simply hoisting the party's flag.

Speaking after the BJP successfully raised its flag in Kalvoy village, part of the Srivaikuntam Assembly constituency in Thoothukudi district, Nagenthran pointed to what he described as a significant struggle against both the DMK government and the police department. The leader shared his experience on social media, stating that the BJP flag flies high only after overcoming numerous obstacles.

During his visit, he also engaged with the local community by listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast and participating in a sapling plantation initiative in the village.

