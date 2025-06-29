Left Menu

Opposition Boycott of Maharashtra's High Tea Event Highlights Government Corruption and Controversies

Maharashtra’s opposition parties have announced a boycott of the state government's traditional high tea event. The protest underscores allegations of corruption, unpopular policies, and misuse of funds by the government, with criticism coming from leaders like Aaditya Thackeray and Vijay Wadettiwar over various issues including infrastructure and education.

Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:42 IST
  • India

Maharashtra's opposition parties declared a boycott of the state's annual high tea event, a long-standing tradition held on the eve of the legislature's Monsoon Session. They attribute the decision to widespread corruption and the government's mishandling of public funds.

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve criticized the administration for multiple failures, including the controversial Shaktipeeth Expressway project and alleged dowry case injustices. Former Minister Aaditya Thackeray voiced concerns over corruption in school admissions and financial misdeeds involving the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar further condemned the Mahayuti government, comprising the BJP and Shiv Sena factions, for inflated infrastructure costs and internal strife among partners, accusing it of prioritizing personal gains over public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

