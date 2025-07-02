New Mizoram BJP chief pledges grassroots reformation

Newly elected Mizoram BJP chief K Beichhua on Wednesday vowed that he would bring reformation in the party at the grassroots level.

Addressing a press conference here, Beichhua said that measures would be taken to reform the party and create as many units as possible in rural areas.

''We will carry out reformation at the grassroots level to strengthen the BJP in Mizoram. We will establish as many units as possible in the villages,'' he said.

The BJP state president claimed that the party now has 327 units with over 75,000 members across the state.

Beichhua, who is the sitting legislator of Siaha and a former minister, was elected as the new president of the Mizoram unit of the BJP on Sunday to succeed Vanlalhmuaka.

His election was formally announced by BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan on Monday.

The three-time legislator said the party will carry out massive awareness campaigns to educate the people about the BJP as a party that pledges for development.

He said that there is a general perception in Mizoram that the BJP is ''communal and anti-Christian'', which is not true.

The BJP respects every religion and its top-most priority is development and uplift of the poor, he said.

Beichhua said that the BJP gives priority to the integration of all Mizo tribes, preservation, promotion and protection of their culture, tradition and religion, he said.

He said his party will make massive efforts to win as many seats as possible in the next assembly polls due in 2028 to form the next government in the state.

