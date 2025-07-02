Arunachal CM welcomes decision to continue the institution of the Dalai Lama

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday welcomed the reaffirmation by the 14th Dalai Lama on the continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lama saying this decision brings immense joy and spiritual reassurance to millions across the Himalayan region and the world.

Khandu also said that the deep-rooted faith and reverence the people of the Himalayan region hold for the Dalai Lama institution remain unshakable, and this affirmation strengthens people's shared commitment to the values of compassion, wisdom, and peace.

''Warmly welcoming the reaffirmation by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on the continuation of the sacred institution of the Dalai Lama. This decision brings immense joy and spiritual reassurance to millions across the Himalayan region and the world,'' he wrote on X.

Khandu said on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, especially the Monpa community and the entire Buddhist fraternity, he expresses community's heartfelt gratitude to the Dalai Lama.

''We fully support the traditional Tibetan Buddhist process for the recognition of the next Dalai Lama as outlined under the guidance of the Gaden Phodrang.

''May His Holiness continue to bless us with his wisdom and presence for many more years to come,'' he said.

Four days ahead of his 90th birthday, the Tibetan spiritual leader on Wednesday said that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue, putting to rest uncertainty over whether he will have a successor after his death.

In a statement made on May 21 in Tibetan language and released by his office in Dharamshala on Wednesday, he said that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has the sole authority to recognise the future the Dalai Lama.

The 90th birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama -- Tenzin Gyatso, who is also called Lhama Thondup -- commenced at Tsuglagkhang, the main temple in Mcleodganj near Dharamshala on June 30.

''I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation. No one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,'' the statement said.

