"Unjust, unnecessary, and anti-poor": Mayawati slams UP govt's decision to merge primary schools

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati, on Wednesday, raised concerns over Uttar Pradesh government's recent decision to merge primary schools with fewer students with nearby institutions, saying that the decision appears to be "Unjust, unnecessary, and anti-poor". In a post on X, Mayawati said that the UP government's decision will affect children who receive accessible and affordable government education near their homes.

"The decision taken by the Basic Education Council, Government of Uttar Pradesh, to close numerous schools under the guise of merging/integrating primary schools is unjustice for the millions of poor children who receive accessible and affordable government education near their homes; rather, at first glance, it clearly appears to be unjust, unnecessary, and anti-poor," the BSP Chief said. She further emphasised that if the BSP forms the next government in the state, then this decision will be cancelled, and the previous system will be restored.

"We appeal to the government to immediately withdraw this decision of merging/integration in the broader interest of poor students. If the government does not retract this decision, then our party wishes to assure all parents and guardians that, upon the formation of our party B.S.P.'s government, this decision will be cancelled, and the previous system will be restored in the state," Mayawati said. "However, it is hoped that the UP government, keeping in mind the broader interest of the education of the poor and the general public, will certainly consider revising this decision with empathy," she added.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also held a protest on Tuesday against the UP government's decision to merge the primary schools. Earlier on Tuesday, Mayawati launched an attack against the Centre for revising the passenger fares in the Railways. She said that it appears to be a business-minded decision rather than one made for the public welfare.

Addressing a press conference, Mayawati said, "When Most of the people in the country are suffering from unemployment, inflation, fall in income, and poverty then Centre's decision to hike Railway prices is against public welfare and it feels like it is a business minded decision rather than Constitution's idea welfare." Slamming the government, she added, "In the name of nation first, like GST, now with Railways, the government is increasing the burden on the public. If the government rethinks the decision, it will be good." (ANI)

