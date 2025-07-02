"Only motivation is to stay in power": Rajnath Singh slams oppn in Bihar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday hit out at the opposition Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, stating that their only motivation is to stay in power while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains inspired by the idea of nation-building. While addressing the BJP workers at the party's state executive meeting, Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pushing policies that will help develop every section of society. The BJP's objective remains that people of the country lead a dignified life, he added.

"Political parties like Congress and RJD have only one objective, to stay in power...whereas the BJP is inspired by nation-building. The objective of the BJP is to ensure a dignified life for every citizen of India. Keeping this in mind, the Prime Minister has taken effective steps to implement policies that promote the development of every section of society, ensuring that everyone has the right to live with self-respect. This, too, has been achieved by our government. We are all striving to make India's economy the third-largest economy in the world," Rajnath Singh said. The Defence Minister said that Prime Minister Modi has demonstrated in the past decade that India can move forward if leadership is strong and national interest is kept paramount.

"This is not merely a meeting of an organisation, but a resolve assembly, for the fulfilment of that resolve which we must take to lead both Bihar and India to new heights...Prime Minister Modi has demonstrated in the past 11 years that India can change and move forward, provided the leadership is strong, the intent is pure, the policy is clear, and national interest is kept paramount. We must instil this very belief in the heart of every resident of Bihar," Singh added. He further said that the reason the BJP has established itself as the largest political party in the world is that everyone works with the spirit of a worker, regardless of their position in the party.

"In the BJP, everyone works with the spirit of a worker, no matter what position they hold. This is the foundation of our party's strength, and as a result, the BJP has today established itself as the largest political party in the entire world," Singh asserted. The Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced an official date.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates. The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 19, the CPI(ML) with 11, the CPI(M) with 2, and the CPI with 2. (ANI)

