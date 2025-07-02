Left Menu

UPDATE 1-UK finance minister Reeves has full support of PM Starmer, press secretary says

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 17:44 IST
British finance minister Rachel Reeves has the full support of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, his press secretary said on Wednesday, the day after the government was forced to give big concessions to get its welfare reforms passed in parliament.

Reeves, who sat beside Starmer during prime minister's questions, looked visibly upset in parliament on Wednesday. "The chancellor is going nowhere, she has the prime minister's full backing," Starmer's press secretary told reporters.

Asked why Reeves looked upset, a Treasury spokesperson said: "It's a personal matter, which - as you would expect - we are not going to get into." The spokesperson said Reeves will be working out of Downing Street on Wednesday afternoon.

