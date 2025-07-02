Russian investigators charge six people with murder in case that sparked tension with Azerbaijan
Russia's Investigative Committee said on Wednesday it had charged six people, all Russian citizens, with murder and other serious crimes in a case that has caused tensions to flare between Russia and Azerbaijan. The charges are part of a probe into members of an ethnic Azerbaijani community in the city of Yekaterinburg.
The six people are accused of killing multiple people in murder-for-hire schemes between 2001 and 2011.
