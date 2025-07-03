Left Menu

Power Struggle in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah vs. Congress High Command

Karnataka's political landscape is heating up as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah insists on completing a full term, countering reports of a power-sharing deal with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. BJP leader R Ashoka criticizes Siddaramaiah's defiance as a snub to the Congress high command. The situation raises questions about the party's leadership dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's political scenario is intensifying as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaffirms his intent to serve a full term, highlighting tensions within the ruling Congress. Despite speculations of a power-sharing agreement that might see the Deputy CM D K Shivakumar step in mid-term, Siddaramaiah's stance remains unchanged.

BJP leader R Ashoka has labeled Siddaramaiah's approach as defiance, not confidence, and criticized the Chief Minister for allegedly undermining the Congress high command's authority. Ashoka's remarks suggest a deeper rift within the party's internal communication, questioning its control over state affairs.

While the Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, faces these leadership challenges, the real issue now is whether the high command can impose its will effectively or if Siddaramaiah's tenure is defined more by fortune than party loyalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

