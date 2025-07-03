Lok Sabha Speaker Urges Change in Parliamentary Conduct Practices

In an appeal to all political factions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has emphasized the necessity for reduced disruptions during House proceedings. Ahead of the upcoming Monsoon Session, Birla stressed a change in past practices is crucial for strengthening democracy and holding governmental bodies accountable.

During a national conference of Urban Local Bodies, Birla highlighted a noticeable decline in disruptions during the 18th Lok Sabha, which first convened in June last year. He remarked that political entities and their representatives are gradually recognizing the importance of unimpeded House functionality to efficiently address public issues.

Birla also proposed that Urban Local Bodies should emulate parliamentary practices by establishing features like Question Hour and Zero Hour in their sessions. Furthermore, he underlined the upcoming legislative execution of a 33% reservation for women, encouraging enhanced female representation in leadership roles to foster future national leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)