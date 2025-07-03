Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Urges Change in Parliamentary Conduct Practices

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls on political parties to minimize disruptions during House proceedings, emphasizing the importance of maintaining democratic accountability. Birla notes improvements in conduct during the 18th Lok Sabha and advocates for Urban Local Bodies to adopt similar practices, including a focus on enhancing women's leadership roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:27 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Urges Change in Parliamentary Conduct Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an appeal to all political factions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has emphasized the necessity for reduced disruptions during House proceedings. Ahead of the upcoming Monsoon Session, Birla stressed a change in past practices is crucial for strengthening democracy and holding governmental bodies accountable.

During a national conference of Urban Local Bodies, Birla highlighted a noticeable decline in disruptions during the 18th Lok Sabha, which first convened in June last year. He remarked that political entities and their representatives are gradually recognizing the importance of unimpeded House functionality to efficiently address public issues.

Birla also proposed that Urban Local Bodies should emulate parliamentary practices by establishing features like Question Hour and Zero Hour in their sessions. Furthermore, he underlined the upcoming legislative execution of a 33% reservation for women, encouraging enhanced female representation in leadership roles to foster future national leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025