Midnight Maneuvers: Trump's Tax Bill Faces House Showdown

House Republicans pulled an all-nighter to advance President Donald Trump's tax and spending cuts package early Thursday, racing against a self-imposed July 4th deadline. This intense lobbying session saw GOP leaders working tirelessly to sway skeptical members as they edged closer to the final stages before a decisive vote.

The 219-213 procedural vote, held post-midnight, demonstrated the bill's contentious journey, reflecting the Republicans' slim majority and internal divisions. Moderates opposed Medicaid cuts, while conservatives criticized fiscal deviations. Trump's aggressive push included harsh warnings of potential political fallout for delays, adding pressure on the party.

The legislation proposes around $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, impacting Medicaid and food assistance while increasing federal debt. Republicans, leveraging their congressional majority, pushed to align with Trump's timeline amidst unified Democratic opposition. Meanwhile, Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries aimed to sway Republicans by highlighting potential social repercussions and reminding them of bipartisan responsibilities.

