Diplomatic Tensions Over U.S. Halt in Weapons Deliveries to Ukraine

The Financial Times has reported that U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will discuss the recent suspension of key U.S. weapons deliveries to Kyiv in an upcoming call. The halt has raised concerns about Ukraine's defense capabilities amid escalating Russian aggression.

Alongside discussing the paused shipments, Zelenskiy intends to address potential future arms sales with the U.S. The timing of this critical call is still subject to change, according to sources familiar with the matter. Notably, the White House has yet to comment on the situation.

The suspension, linked to dwindling U.S. stockpiles, has prompted Ukraine to emphasize the significance of continued military aid from Washington. The Pentagon's decision particularly impacts the delivery of Patriot missiles, which are crucial for countering Russian ballistic missile threats.

