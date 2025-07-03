Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Religion During Uttar Pradesh's Kanwar Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak accuses the Samajwadi Party of appeasement politics, alleging their intent to push for Sharia law and instigate communal discord. Pathak emphasizes the state's commitment to maintaining law and order during the Kanwar Yatra. The controversy includes identity checks on food vendors along the pilgrimage route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:37 IST
Political Tensions Rise Over Religion During Uttar Pradesh's Kanwar Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh as Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of indulging in appeasement politics. Pathak alleged that the SP's statements suggest a push towards Sharia law and an aim to incite communal riots.

During discussions with reporters, Pathak criticized the SP's history of divisive politics, accusing them of trying to disrupt the state's law and order amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. He emphasized the government's commitment to peaceful religious events.

Controversy arose over alleged religious profiling of food vendors along the Kanwar Yatra route, with SP leaders condemning the actions as a form of terrorism. In response, the Uttarakhand government mandated food vendors to display their licences prominently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025