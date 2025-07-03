Political Tensions Rise Over Religion During Uttar Pradesh's Kanwar Yatra

Political tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh as Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of indulging in appeasement politics. Pathak alleged that the SP's statements suggest a push towards Sharia law and an aim to incite communal riots.

During discussions with reporters, Pathak criticized the SP's history of divisive politics, accusing them of trying to disrupt the state's law and order amid the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. He emphasized the government's commitment to peaceful religious events.

Controversy arose over alleged religious profiling of food vendors along the Kanwar Yatra route, with SP leaders condemning the actions as a form of terrorism. In response, the Uttarakhand government mandated food vendors to display their licences prominently.

