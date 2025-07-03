Modi in Ghana: Strengthening Ties with the Global South
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Ghana's Parliament, advocating for global governance reforms and emphasizing India's role in fostering global stability. Modi highlighted India’s economic growth and commitment to the Global South, especially Africa, with initiatives to enhance cooperation, sustainable development, and technological progress.
- Country:
- Ghana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted India's pivotal role in fostering global stability and called for significant reforms in global governance. Speaking at Ghana's Parliament, Modi emphasized the support for the Global South and highlighted India's rapid economic growth as a catalyst for global prosperity.
Modi asserted that India, as the leading emerging economy, is poised to become the world's third-largest economy. The Prime Minister celebrated India's innovations and its position as a hub for technology and startups, contributing significantly to global growth.
Championing a sustainable and inclusive future, Modi discussed India's partnership with Africa and underscored the need for credible actions beyond slogans to address emerging global challenges, including climate change and cybersecurity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sweden's Interest Rate Shift: A Boost for Economic Growth
Hydrogen hopes hinge on policy: Africa’s green energy exports face cost barriers
Sweden's Riksbank Cuts Interest Rate Amid Weak Economic Growth
Reviving Bastar: Chhattisgarh's Bold Step Towards Irrigation and Economic Growth
Revolutionizing Sports Broadcasting: TVU Technology Scores at Inter-High School Tournament