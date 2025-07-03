Left Menu

Modi in Ghana: Strengthening Ties with the Global South

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Ghana's Parliament, advocating for global governance reforms and emphasizing India's role in fostering global stability. Modi highlighted India’s economic growth and commitment to the Global South, especially Africa, with initiatives to enhance cooperation, sustainable development, and technological progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:24 IST
Modi in Ghana: Strengthening Ties with the Global South
India
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted India's pivotal role in fostering global stability and called for significant reforms in global governance. Speaking at Ghana's Parliament, Modi emphasized the support for the Global South and highlighted India's rapid economic growth as a catalyst for global prosperity.

Modi asserted that India, as the leading emerging economy, is poised to become the world's third-largest economy. The Prime Minister celebrated India's innovations and its position as a hub for technology and startups, contributing significantly to global growth.

Championing a sustainable and inclusive future, Modi discussed India's partnership with Africa and underscored the need for credible actions beyond slogans to address emerging global challenges, including climate change and cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025