Trump says no progress made during Putin call
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 02:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he made no progress during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day.
Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Trump said he discussed both Iran and Ukraine with Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
