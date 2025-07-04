Left Menu

Trump invites all members of Congress, Senate to bill-signing ceremony

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 03:57 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will sign the Republicans' recently passed tax-cut and spending bill on Friday, the July 4 Independence Day holiday, at 4 p.m. ET, adding that all members of Congress and the Senate are invited.

"Together, we will celebrate our Nation's Independence, and the beginning of our new Golden Age," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The White House previously said the signing ceremony would take place at 5 p.m. ET.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

