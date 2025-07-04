Trump invites all members of Congress, Senate to bill-signing ceremony
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 03:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will sign the Republicans' recently passed tax-cut and spending bill on Friday, the July 4 Independence Day holiday, at 4 p.m. ET, adding that all members of Congress and the Senate are invited.
"Together, we will celebrate our Nation's Independence, and the beginning of our new Golden Age," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
The White House previously said the signing ceremony would take place at 5 p.m. ET.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Senate
- Donald Trump
- The White House
- U.S.
- Trump
- Republicans
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dual Nationality Dilemma: Pakistan's Senate Debates Bureaucratic Allegiances
US-Pakistan Relations: A Strategic Convergence Unfolds at the White House
I humbly rejected invitation of President Donald Trump to visit US to come to the Land of Lord Jagannath: PM Modi in Odisha.
Contentious Tax Reform: House vs. Senate Approaches
Senate Republicans Challenge Landmark Emission Reduction Rules