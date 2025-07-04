Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-07-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 10:00 IST
Vivekananda’s teachings still echo in every Indian’s heart: Himanta
Paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that his teachings still resonate in the hearts of every Indian.

"Swamiji's teachings still echo in the hearts of every Bharatiya and his lessons ignite the spirit of a strong nation led by youths with spiritual conscience," Sarma said ina post on X.

"My obeisance to one of the greatest saints of Bharat," the chief minister added.

Swami Vivekananda, known in his pre-monastic life as Narendra Nath Datta, was born in an affluent family in Kolkata on 12 January 1863. He died on the night of 4 July 1902.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

