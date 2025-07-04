Kharge, Telangana CM unveil Rosaiah’s statue

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday unveiled the statue of former CM of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh (undivided) K Rosaiah here on the occasion of the latter's 92nd birth anniversary.

Rosaiah served as CM for over a year after YS Rajasekhara Reddy demise in September 2009.

Rosaiah presented the state budget as the finance minister 16 times during Congress rule in the united Andhra Pradesh.

Recognising the Congress leader's service, the state government issued orders to organise Rosaiah's birth anniversary celebrations officially on July 4. He passed away in December 2021.

Rosaiah was known for being non-controversial during his entire 50-year active political life. CM Reddy on Thursday said the Congress leader also served as Governor of Tamil Nadu after resigning from the CM post.

