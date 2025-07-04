Left Menu

Kharge, Telangana CM unveil Rosaiah’s statue

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday unveiled the statue of former CM of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh undivided K Rosaiah here on the occasion of the latters 92nd birth anniversary.Rosaiah served as CM for over a year after YS Rajasekhara Reddy demise in September 2009.Rosaiah presented the state budget as the finance minister 16 times during Congress rule in the united Andhra Pradesh.Recognising the Congress leaders service, the state government issued orders to organise Rosaiahs birth anniversary celebrations officially on July 4.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-07-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 12:05 IST
Kharge, Telangana CM unveil Rosaiah’s statue
  • Country:
  • India

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday unveiled the statue of former CM of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh (undivided) K Rosaiah here on the occasion of the latter's 92nd birth anniversary.

Rosaiah served as CM for over a year after YS Rajasekhara Reddy demise in September 2009.

Rosaiah presented the state budget as the finance minister 16 times during Congress rule in the united Andhra Pradesh.

Recognising the Congress leader's service, the state government issued orders to organise Rosaiah's birth anniversary celebrations officially on July 4. He passed away in December 2021.

Rosaiah was known for being non-controversial during his entire 50-year active political life. CM Reddy on Thursday said the Congress leader also served as Governor of Tamil Nadu after resigning from the CM post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

New Zealand vs. France: Robertson's Bold Squad Surprises

 Global
2
Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, police and rescuers say, reports AP.

Ferry carrying 65 people sinks near Bali, Indonesia, killing at least two, p...

 Global
3
Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

Argentina Imposes Natural Gas Restrictions amidst Cold Snap

 Global
4
Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

Skydiving Plane Crash Leaves 15 Hospitalized in New Jersey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025