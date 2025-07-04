"PM Modi is receiving honours because country improved relations with everyone in last 70-75 years": Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday aimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent visit to Trinidad and Tobago, claiming that he went out to "implement" a list of countries that have remained unvisited by the former Prime Ministers. As Prime Minister Modi is set to receive Trinidad and Tobago's highest honours, reacting to this, Khera said that these honours are the result of India's sustained diplomatic efforts over the past several decades.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "He created a list of which prime ministers visited which countries and which countries they did not visit, and then he went out to implement that list. For the past 11 years, news has emerged about 'Master Stroke.' PM Modi has visited a country where no other prime minister has gone in 50 years." "After visiting there, more news came: he received a great honour... In actuality, the country gains respect and that too because, in the last 70-75 years, our country has improved its relations with everyone... PM Modi is receiving honours today because of this progress. Therefore, everyone should understand that PM Modi is not the country; every award that the Prime Minister gets, it's the country that is here."

Earlier today, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, calling him a "super premium frequent flier PM." In a social media post on X, Ramesh wrote, "The Super Premium Frequent Flier PM will be in Trinidad & Tobago today."

Ramesh also recalled a meeting between Eric Williams, Trinidad and Tobago's first Prime Minister and then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during her visit to Port of Spain in October 1968, which had been commemorated with a film by the hosts. This is PM Modi's first visit to Trinidad and Tobago as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Caribbean nation since 1999. The visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. (ANI)

