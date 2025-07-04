Odisha: BJD leader files police complaint against BJP MLA's remarks

BJD leader Lekha Samantasinghar filed a police complaint on Friday, accusing BJP MLA Sanotsh Khatua of making derogatory remarks against her.

Accompanied by senior BJD leaders, Samantasinghar visited the women's police station in Bhubaneswar and filed a complaint against the MLA from Nilgiri in Balasore district.

''Khatua has not only demeaned me but has cast aspersions on every woman of Odisha and India, as well as all the women political workers irrespective of their party affiliations. He has stooped to such a low with his utterances that it is difficult on my part to even narrate it here,'' she alleged in the complaint.

Samantasinghar also wrote to PM Narendra Modi over the issue and shared it on X.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik of the BJD condemned the BJP MLA's remarks.

This was the fourth complaint to be filed against Khatua since Thursday. Three complaints were earlier lodged at the Nilgiri police station.

Samantasinghar, who is a spokesperson of the BJD, on Wednesday alleged that Khatua was involved in ivory smuggling, and called him ''thief'' and ''dacoit''.

Khatua made the remarks while responding to the allegations.

''How can she call me a thief and dacoit. I have just responded to her words,'' he told some local TV channels. BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said the BJD was unnecessarily targeting the MLA into the death of an elephant.

