PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 04-07-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 21:43 IST
Cultural evening showcases India's folk traditions at ULB chairpersons' meet in Gurugram
A cultural evening was held in Manesar, Gurugram, as part of the National Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies, officials said on Friday.

The event, backed by the Department of Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture, was attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, Cabinet Ministers Arvind Sharma and Aarti Singh Rao, and other dignitaries.

According to an official statement, the event featured a vibrant display of Indian folk traditions and musical heritage, beginning with a Gandharva instrumental music presentation led by Pandit Chetan Joshi.

Joshi and his troupe performed a fusion of Haryanvi folk and traditional Indian instruments, recreating mythological melodies associated with Gandharvas.

This was followed by an energetic Haryanvi folk dance performance by the Monty Sharma troupe that received enthusiastic applause from attendees.

The concluding act featured a choreographed cultural presentation by the Sanjay Sharma troupe, celebrating the diversity of Indian culture and drawing loud appreciation from the gathering.

