Telangana CM Revanth Reddy confident of landslide win in 2028 elections

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-07-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 22:52 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday exuded confidence that the ruling Congress would secure 100 out of 119 seats in the 2028 Legislative Assembly elections and also win 15 Lok Sabha seats.

Addressing a convention of Congress leaders from the village level, attended by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Reddy pledged this electoral success to Kharge on behalf of the party's grassroots leadership.

''Ask me even if the number of MLAs is one less than 100. I will not let it be even one less than 100. This is my promise,'' he told Kharge in Hindi.

Revanth Reddy recalled his promise, made before the 2023 assembly polls, that Congress would form the government in the state.

''Three years in advance, we are making a promise to you. Take our promise to Soniaji... We will send 15 MPs to Delhi. You form government in Delhi,'' he said.

Revanth Reddy assured the grassroots leaders that he would take responsibility for their success in the upcoming local body polls across the state.

The number of assembly seats in the state will increase from 119 to 153, and at least 60 women will be elected as legislators in the assembly, he added.

He exhorted the party cadre to work hard and launch a social media war against BRS ahead of the local body elections.

The CM also challenged the opposition BRS and BJP for a debate on farmers' welfare in the Assembly. Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao come for a debate on the issue.

Despite facing financial constraints, the government is fulfilling all promises and implementing the schemes to make Telangana a role model for the country, he said.

Asserting that his government filled up more than 60,000 government job vacancies, he challenged former CM KCR and BJP leader Kishan Reddy to disprove his claim.

If his claim is proven wrong, the CM said he is ready to tender an apology.

Highlighting the pro-poor measures undertaken by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi like housing, he said the Congress government led by him is naming welfare schemes after Indira Gandhi as the schemes implemented by her had helped the poor in a big way.

He took exception to BRS workers' protest against the government naming the canteens set up in Hyderabad to provide breakfast to the poor. The CM also highlighted the efforts made to strengthen the education system and also promotion of sports.

