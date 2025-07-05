Left Menu

French President Macron and Malaysian PM reaffirm calls for Gaza ceasefire

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-07-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 00:26 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed on Friday their calls for a ceasefire in the fighting in Gaza, as Macron hosted Ibrahim in Paris.

"Our two countries are urging, more than ever, for a ceasefire, the release of the hostages, and for aid to get through," said Macron, referring to Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

