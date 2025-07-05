French President Macron and Malaysian PM reaffirm calls for Gaza ceasefire
French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed on Friday their calls for a ceasefire in the fighting in Gaza, as Macron hosted Ibrahim in Paris.
"Our two countries are urging, more than ever, for a ceasefire, the release of the hostages, and for aid to get through," said Macron, referring to Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
