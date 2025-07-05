Left Menu

Kenya's Discontent: Protests and Power Struggles Under Ruto's Presidency

Kenya faces social unrest under President William Ruto's leadership, with widespread protests due to unpopular tax measures and perceived government corruption. Ruto's control over political institutions contrasts with his lack of public support, leading to escalating tensions. Protests, sparked by a recent police-related death, challenge his governance and reforms.

Updated: 05-07-2025
Kenya is being rocked by widespread protests against President William Ruto, with demonstrators rallying under the slogan 'WANTAM,' urging for a single-term presidency. Critics, dissatisfied with Ruto's aggressive tax measures, which many see as betrayals of his election promises, are calling for changes in governance.

Escalating discontent reached a tragic peak recently when a blogger died in police custody, sparking public outrage. Ruto, who has faced fierce criticism for aligning too closely with political elites and pursuing policies that disadvantage the working class, now struggles to regain public trust and control.

The protests are not just about taxes; they are fueled by allegations of governmental corruption and nepotism. With Ruto's promise of economic empowerment unmet, many Kenyans feel neglected by his administration, resulting in a volatile political climate and demands for comprehensive reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

