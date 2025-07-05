Left Menu

Thackeray Brothers Reunite: A New Chapter in Maharashtra's Political Saga

In a historic reunion, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and MNS's Raj Thackeray come together for a joint rally in Mumbai. They shelved differences to stand against forced imposition of Hindi, rekindling unity in Maharashtra's political landscape. Minister Devendra Fadnavis is credited for this unprecedented rapprochement.

Updated: 05-07-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 13:06 IST
Raj and Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray launched a veiled critique of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, commenting that Fadnavis achieved what Balasaheb Thackeray couldn't—uniting the estranged Thackeray brothers. Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray embraced at a joint rally in Mumbai, following the Maharashtra government's decision to scrap two Government Resolutions mandating Hindi as the third language.

At the rally, held at the Worli Dome, the Thackeray brothers jointly garlanded a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Addressing the crowd, Raj Thackeray emphasized the significance of their reunion, saying, "My commitment to Maharashtra surpasses politics and personal conflicts. It's a historic moment—after 20 years, Uddhav and I have united. What Balasaheb couldn't achieve, Devendra Fadnavis has accomplished, bringing us together."

The rally, significant for Marathi pride, saw Raj Thackeray vocalize resistance against compulsory Hindi education. He questioned the rationale behind imposing Hindi, asserting that Marathi culture should not be undermined. He stressed that while people should respect Marathi, violence is not necessary for promoting the language. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut hailed the reunion as a festival for Maharashtra, trusting the leaders to guide the Marathi populace. This unity comes after the Maharashtra government retracted its earlier decision to enforce a three-language policy in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

