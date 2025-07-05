Cousins Unite: Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's Marathi Manoos Revolution
Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have reunited, prioritizing Marathi identity and opposing the imposition of Hindi. Their alliance, showcased at a rally, signals potential electoral collaboration against BJP dominance in Maharashtra. The reunion is driven by shared cultural interests and potential electoral gains amid ongoing political shifts.
The political landscape in Maharashtra witnessed a significant development as political figures Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shared the stage for the first time in two decades, marking their resolve to unite for Marathi pride.
The rally in Worli, which celebrated the state government's rollback of Hindi language regulations, highlighted their commitment to contest municipal elections together, capturing newfound unity that promises to alter Maharashtra's political dynamics.
Acknowledging the contentious political backdrop, Raj emphasized avoiding division through Hindi imposition and caste politics, while rally-goers celebrated the Thackerays' renewed partnership, seen as a barrier to external political influence in Mumbai and beyond.
