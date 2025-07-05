Cousins Unite: Uddhav and Raj Thackeray's Marathi Manoos Revolution

The political landscape in Maharashtra witnessed a significant development as political figures Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shared the stage for the first time in two decades, marking their resolve to unite for Marathi pride.

The rally in Worli, which celebrated the state government's rollback of Hindi language regulations, highlighted their commitment to contest municipal elections together, capturing newfound unity that promises to alter Maharashtra's political dynamics.

Acknowledging the contentious political backdrop, Raj emphasized avoiding division through Hindi imposition and caste politics, while rally-goers celebrated the Thackerays' renewed partnership, seen as a barrier to external political influence in Mumbai and beyond.

