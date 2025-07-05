Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over Bihar's Voter List Update

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar has drawn criticism from opposition parties, who worry it might disenfranchise marginalized communities. However, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar assures that updating the voter list is a routine legal process, with measures in place to ensure accuracy and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:33 IST
Debate Heats Up Over Bihar's Voter List Update
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar has sparked controversy, drawing sharp criticism from opposition figures. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar defended the revision, stating it follows the routine legal practice of updating electoral rolls before elections.

Kumar highlighted that opposition parties have historically raised concerns about voter list inaccuracies, demanding precise updates. To address these issues, over 1 lakh booth-level officers have been deployed, ensuring no ineligible names are included while all eligible voters are listed.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot questioned the Election Commission's swift action, calling for transparency amid fears of potential disenfranchisement of poorer communities. The ECI reiterated the SIR's adherence to constitutional provisions, aiming solely to refine the electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025