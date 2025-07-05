Debate Heats Up Over Bihar's Voter List Update
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar has drawn criticism from opposition parties, who worry it might disenfranchise marginalized communities. However, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar assures that updating the voter list is a routine legal process, with measures in place to ensure accuracy and inclusivity.
The upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar has sparked controversy, drawing sharp criticism from opposition figures. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar defended the revision, stating it follows the routine legal practice of updating electoral rolls before elections.
Kumar highlighted that opposition parties have historically raised concerns about voter list inaccuracies, demanding precise updates. To address these issues, over 1 lakh booth-level officers have been deployed, ensuring no ineligible names are included while all eligible voters are listed.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot questioned the Election Commission's swift action, calling for transparency amid fears of potential disenfranchisement of poorer communities. The ECI reiterated the SIR's adherence to constitutional provisions, aiming solely to refine the electoral rolls.
