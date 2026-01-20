Left Menu

Trump Criticizes UK's Diego Garcia Decision

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the UK's plan to transfer Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, calling it an 'act of total weakness.' The UK signed a deal to return the islands to Mauritius while retaining control of a key military base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:26 IST
Trump Criticizes UK's Diego Garcia Decision
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the United Kingdom's decision to transfer sovereignty of Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, denouncing it as an 'act of total weakness.'

The decision follows a UK deal signed last year after a London judge overturned an injunction, allowing discussions to proceed for what the government claims is a crucial move to ensure national security.

Despite transferring sovereignty, the UK maintains control of the strategic U.S.-UK airbase on Diego Garcia, the largest island in the Indian Ocean, under a 99-year lease agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Upholds Religious Rights During Exams

Haryana Upholds Religious Rights During Exams

 India
2
Odisha Congress Protests: Denied Access to Governor Over MGNREGA Memo

Odisha Congress Protests: Denied Access to Governor Over MGNREGA Memo

 India
3
Key Developments in Global Health and Pharmaceuticals

Key Developments in Global Health and Pharmaceuticals

 Global
4
Global Tensions Rise Over Greenland, Arctic Security, and Trade Tariffs

Global Tensions Rise Over Greenland, Arctic Security, and Trade Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026