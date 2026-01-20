Trump Criticizes UK's Diego Garcia Decision

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the United Kingdom's decision to transfer sovereignty of Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, denouncing it as an 'act of total weakness.'

The decision follows a UK deal signed last year after a London judge overturned an injunction, allowing discussions to proceed for what the government claims is a crucial move to ensure national security.

Despite transferring sovereignty, the UK maintains control of the strategic U.S.-UK airbase on Diego Garcia, the largest island in the Indian Ocean, under a 99-year lease agreement.

