Bihar's Law and Order Crisis: Congress Alleges Deliberate Conspiracy

The Congress party has fiercely criticized the BJP-JDU government in Bihar, accusing it of failing to uphold law and order in the state. During a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh called for a special assembly session to address the alarming situation, including the contentious electoral roll revisions.

Singh alleges that the special intensive revision of electoral rolls is a deliberate conspiracy designed to favor the BJP in the upcoming elections. Citing a drastic increase in crime rates, Singh claims that the state's governance has plunged into chaos, recalling a time when Bihar was known for its peace and knowledge.

The Congress leader highlights the growing number of murders, attacks on police, and crimes against women and children, attributing these to the current alliance between Nitish Kumar and the BJP. As part of these accusations, Singh called for urgent intervention, urging the governor to convene a legislative assembly session to discuss Bihar's deteriorating security situation.