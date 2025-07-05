BJP's New West Bengal President Urges Unity Against TMC's Divisive Politics

Samik Bhattacharya, newly appointed president of the BJP in West Bengal, has launched a vehement appeal to the state's educated Muslims to rally against the ruling TMC. Accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led government of supporting radical elements, Bhattacharya emphasized the BJP's adherence to Syama Prasad Mookerjee's inclusive vision, claiming that India's strength lies in its pluralism.

In a pointed critique, Bhattacharya accused the TMC of failing to protect the Muslim community from violence, and criticized its divisive practices and neglect of democratic principles. He argued that community well-being was being compromised by the TMC's pursuit of votes, urging the youth to prioritize education for economic advancement over animosity.

Bhattacharya further alleged that TMC's governance had led West Bengal into educational and employment decline, with withheld exam results and stalled student elections. He called upon citizens from all political stripes to set aside their differences and collaborate to oust the TMC, asserting the need to transcend party lines for the state's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)