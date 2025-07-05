PM Modi's Historic Visit: Strengthening India-Argentina Ties
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Argentina marks the first Indian bilateral visit at a prime ministerial level in 57 years. During the visit, he laid a wreath at General Jose de San Martin's memorial and held talks with Argentina's leadership to enhance cooperation in areas like defence, agriculture, and trade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Argentina, marking the first Indian bilateral visit at the prime ministerial level to the South American nation in 57 years. The visit included laying a wreath at the memorial of General Jose de San Martin, a revered historical figure in Argentina.
Modi's agenda included comprehensive discussions with President Javier Milei to fortify bilateral ties spanning sectors such as defence, agriculture, and renewable energy. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the visit's significance in expanding the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Argentina.
This visit forms part of Modi's five-nation tour, which includes stops in Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil for the BRICS Summit, and Namibia, underscoring India's growing international engagement and strategic partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
