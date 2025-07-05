Tejashwi Yadav Signals Major Political Shift in Bihar as Paras Eyes Mahagathbandhan

In a significant political development, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced that former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras is likely to join the Mahagathbandhan ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. Yadav disclosed this information during a visit for the birth anniversary of Ram Vilas Paswan, Paras's elder brother, at Paras's residence.

Yadav emphasized the importance of bringing Paras and all secular forces into the fold of the Mahagathbandhan. 'Pashupati Kumar Paras has been wishing to join us, and we are open to his inclusion,' Yadav stated, highlighting his role as the head of the INDIA bloc's coordination committee for the elections.

The shifting political alliances come in the wake of Paras's departure from the NDA, after a series of internal party conflicts. Meanwhile, discussions are underway with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren regarding the participation of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in the Bihar polls as part of the INDIA bloc.

