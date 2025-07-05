Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Signals Major Political Shift in Bihar as Paras Eyes Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, revealed that former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras may join the Mahagathbandhan ahead of Bihar's assembly polls. The move follows Paras's exit from the NDA and ongoing talks with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to bolster the opposition's INDIA bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:30 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Signals Major Political Shift in Bihar as Paras Eyes Mahagathbandhan
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced that former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras is likely to join the Mahagathbandhan ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. Yadav disclosed this information during a visit for the birth anniversary of Ram Vilas Paswan, Paras's elder brother, at Paras's residence.

Yadav emphasized the importance of bringing Paras and all secular forces into the fold of the Mahagathbandhan. 'Pashupati Kumar Paras has been wishing to join us, and we are open to his inclusion,' Yadav stated, highlighting his role as the head of the INDIA bloc's coordination committee for the elections.

The shifting political alliances come in the wake of Paras's departure from the NDA, after a series of internal party conflicts. Meanwhile, discussions are underway with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren regarding the participation of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in the Bihar polls as part of the INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025