BJP Accuses Congress of Grand Corruption in National Herald Case

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accuses the Congress party of corruption in the National Herald case, alleging misuse of properties worth Rs 2,000 crore. The ED charge sheet includes Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, sparking a legal battle over alleged asset usurpation via the Young Indian entity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:46 IST
BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, launched a blistering critique against the Congress party concerning the National Herald case. He alleged this case is a prime example of the Congress's land-related corruption, showcasing their involvement in acquiring properties through illicit means.

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla accused the Congress of acquiring properties valued at Rs 2,000 crore, which he claims should rightfully belong to the public and freedom fighters, through a special purpose vehicle called Young Indians for a mere Rs 50 lakh. He asserted that Congress is now portraying themselves as victims when facing accountability.

The Delhi Rouse Avenue court questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the shareholding of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and alleged a conspiracy to siphon off AJL's assets by Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The ED has charged seven individuals, claiming Young Indian acquired AJL's significant assets under controversial terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

