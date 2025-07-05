Key Suspect Arrested in High-Profile Colombian Shooting
Elder José Arteaga Hernández, suspected mastermind of the attack on Colombian senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay, was arrested in Bogota. The June attack left Uribe critically injured. Arteaga faces multiple charges, including attempted homicide, and will appear in court soon. The motive remains under investigation.
- Country:
- Colombia
Elder José Arteaga Hernández, the alleged mastermind behind the shooting of Colombian senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay, was apprehended by law enforcement in Bogota. Authorities detained him almost a month after the June 7 attack that left Uribe critically injured.
Uribe was delivering a speech in a Bogota park when he was shot in the head. He remains in intensive care following multiple surgeries. Arteaga, along with other suspects, is accused of orchestrating the attack, though the motive is still being investigated.
Arteaga faces charges including attempted aggravated homicide and involvement with firearms. Interpol had issued a red notice for his capture. Authorities are still determining if he has legal representation for his upcoming court appearance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
