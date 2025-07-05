Prashant Kishor Criticizes Bihar's Law and Order Amid Businessman's Murder

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has expressed his dismay over the escalating crime rates in Bihar, particularly after the recent murder of businessman Gopal Khemka. Addressing the media, Kishor described Khemka's death as 'saddening' and criticized the pervasive issues of extortion and daily violence in the state.

Kishor emphasized that while Khemka's murder, due to his prominence, garnered governmental attention, countless poorer victims suffer the same fate unnoticed. He further highlighted alarming statistics, mentioning five rapes and multiple murders in the past month alone, criticizing the government's lack of concern for Bihar's safety.

In response to the murder, Bihar Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team to delve into the case. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted a law and order review meeting, stressing the importance of maintaining control and instructing police to enforce strict measures against crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)